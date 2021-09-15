Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vladimir Putin in self-isolation due to coronavirus cases in inner circle

  • The Russian president had been in close contact with a staff member who contracted the virus, but has himself tested negative for Covid-19
  • The country’s death toll is currently running at its highest level of the pandemic, with just under 800 fatalities a day.

Associated Press
Updated: 1:00am, 15 Sep, 2021

