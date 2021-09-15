Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip in May. Photo: AFP
politico | The US Army’s Iron Dome could be headed to Ukraine
- A new bill seeks more money for Kyiv’s defence, and a missile-defence system might be in the mix
- Such a move would be likely to increase tensions with Moscow, which has been fighting a proxy war in eastern Ukraine since 2014
Topic | Ukraine
Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip in May. Photo: AFP