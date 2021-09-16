Armoured vehicles are seen in front of the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 4. Photo: West Asia News Agency viua Reuters Armoured vehicles are seen in front of the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 4. Photo: West Asia News Agency viua Reuters
Armoured vehicles are seen in front of the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 4. Photo: West Asia News Agency viua Reuters
Cracks growing in Taliban leadership amid reports of clash at Afghanistan presidential palace

  • Friction between pragmatists and ideologues has intensified since the group’s formation of a hardline government
  • Statement purportedly from senior official Abdul Ghani Baradar seeks to dispel rumours that he was killed during a violent confrontation between the two camps

Topic |   Afghanistan after the US withdrawal
Associated Press
Updated: 3:58am, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
