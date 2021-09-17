An activist runs a campaign event for a Russian Communist Party candidate in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Russians vote in parliamentary polls after historic crackdown
- Putin’s top foe Alexei Navalny was jailed in January, while other vocal Kremlin critics have been barred from running in the elections
- Navalny’s team is pushing his tactical voting project, urging supporters to back candidates best positioned to beat the president’s candidates
Topic | Russia
