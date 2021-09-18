Nona Gaprindashvili, a Soviet-era chess grandmaster from Georgia, speaks during an interview in Tbilisi in May 2018. Photo: Reuters Nona Gaprindashvili, a Soviet-era chess grandmaster from Georgia, speaks during an interview in Tbilisi in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Nona Gaprindashvili, a Soviet-era chess grandmaster from Georgia, speaks during an interview in Tbilisi in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Netflix
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Soviet chess legend sues Netflix over Queen’s Gambit in US$5 million lawsuit

  • The world’s first woman grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, was said in the hit series to have ‘never faced men’, which her lawyers say is false and sexist
  • The chess icon had played against at least 59 male players by 1968, the year in which the episode was set, according to the legal papers

Topic |   Netflix
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:02am, 18 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Nona Gaprindashvili, a Soviet-era chess grandmaster from Georgia, speaks during an interview in Tbilisi in May 2018. Photo: Reuters Nona Gaprindashvili, a Soviet-era chess grandmaster from Georgia, speaks during an interview in Tbilisi in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Nona Gaprindashvili, a Soviet-era chess grandmaster from Georgia, speaks during an interview in Tbilisi in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE