Face masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were among others on sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg on September 8. Photo: AP Face masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were among others on sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg on September 8. Photo: AP
Apple
Apple and Google pull Navalny voting app as Russians head to polls

  • The move drew swift anger from Washington and opposition activists, with critics calling it ‘a shameful act of political censorship’
  • Russian authorities had warned that the US tech giants’ staff could face criminal charges if the app was not removed

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:26am, 18 Sep, 2021

