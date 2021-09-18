Face masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were among others on sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg on September 8. Photo: AP
Apple and Google pull Navalny voting app as Russians head to polls
- The move drew swift anger from Washington and opposition activists, with critics calling it ‘a shameful act of political censorship’
- Russian authorities had warned that the US tech giants’ staff could face criminal charges if the app was not removed
