Afghanistan: Pentagon admits deadly Kabul strike killed 10 civilians, not Islamic State extremist

  • Victims of the drone attack included seven children and Zemerai Ahmadi, a long-time employee at an American humanitarian organisation
  • The head of US Central Command called the strike a ‘tragic mistake’ and said the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family

Topic |   Afghanistan after the US withdrawal
Associated Press
Updated: 4:16am, 18 Sep, 2021

Relatives and neighbours of the Ahmadi family gathered around the incinerated husk of a vehicle hit by a US drone strike in Kabul. Photo: TNS Relatives and neighbours of the Ahmadi family gathered around the incinerated husk of a vehicle hit by a US drone strike in Kabul. Photo: TNS
