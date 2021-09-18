Relatives and neighbours of the Ahmadi family gathered around the incinerated husk of a vehicle hit by a US drone strike in Kabul. Photo: TNS
Afghanistan: Pentagon admits deadly Kabul strike killed 10 civilians, not Islamic State extremist
- Victims of the drone attack included seven children and Zemerai Ahmadi, a long-time employee at an American humanitarian organisation
- The head of US Central Command called the strike a ‘tragic mistake’ and said the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family
