An Afghan woman on Saturday walks past the former Ministry of Women Affairs, which has been replaced by the Ministry for Preaching and Guidance and the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan: Taliban replaces ministry for women with one for ‘propagation of virtue’
- Staff of the World Bank’s US$100 million Women’s Economic Empowerment and Rural Development Programme were escorted out of the ministry building as part of move
- The change is another troubling sign for women’s rights as Afghan secondary schools reopen for boys with no mention of girls going back to class
An Afghan woman on Saturday walks past the former Ministry of Women Affairs, which has been replaced by the Ministry for Preaching and Guidance and the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice. Photo: EPA-EFE