A woman casts her vote during the parliamentary and local elections in Russia on Sunday. Photo: SOPA Images via Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Russia’s ruling pro-Putin party on course to win election, exit poll indicates
- With nearly 13 per cent of ballots counted, the Central Election Commission said United Russia had won just over 40 per cent of the vote
- An independent election watchdog said it had recorded many violations during the vote, including threats against observers and ballot stuffing
