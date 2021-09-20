Law enforcement officers at Perm State University after a shooting. Photo: Reuters Law enforcement officers at Perm State University after a shooting. Photo: Reuters
Gunman ‘liquidated’ after attack at Russian university kills 8

  • The attacker was identified as an 18-year-old student who had earlier shared a photo of himself posing with a rifle, helmet and ammunition
  • Media footage from the scene showed students jumping from first-floor windows at Perm State University to escape the building

Reuters

Updated: 5:29pm, 20 Sep, 2021

