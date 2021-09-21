Alexander Litvinenko in his hospital bed after being poisoned in 2006. File photo: AP
Russia was behind killing of ex-KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko, European court finds
- Litvinenko, a defector who had become a vocal critic of the Kremlin, died three weeks after drinking poisoned tea at a London hotel
- Britain has long blamed the attack on Moscow, and the European Court of Human Rights agreed, saying ‘Litvinenko’s assassination was imputable to Russia’
Topic | Russia
