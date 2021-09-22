Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, speaks to the media in Moscow in May 2019. Photo: AP
Taliban names Afghan UN envoy, asks to speak to world leaders
- Suhail Shaheen has been nominated as UN ambassador, setting up a showdown with the representative from Afghanistan’s ousted government
- In a letter sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi asked to address the UN General Assembly
