Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, speaks to the media in Moscow in May 2019. Photo: AP Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, speaks to the media in Moscow in May 2019. Photo: AP
Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, speaks to the media in Moscow in May 2019. Photo: AP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Taliban names Afghan UN envoy, asks to speak to world leaders

  • Suhail Shaheen has been nominated as UN ambassador, setting up a showdown with the representative from Afghanistan’s ousted government
  • In a letter sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi asked to address the UN General Assembly

Topic |   Afghanistan after the US withdrawal
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:14am, 22 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, speaks to the media in Moscow in May 2019. Photo: AP Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, speaks to the media in Moscow in May 2019. Photo: AP
Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, speaks to the media in Moscow in May 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE