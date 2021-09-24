Taliban leader Mullah Nooruddin Turabi poses for a photo in Kabul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Afghanistan: Taliban official says executions and amputations will return
- ‘Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security,’ says ex-justice chief Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, adding that public punishments are under discussion
- Taliban fighters have already revived a penalty they commonly used in the past – public shaming of men accused of small-time theft
Taliban leader Mullah Nooruddin Turabi poses for a photo in Kabul on Wednesday. Photo: AP