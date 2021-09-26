Taliban fighters patrol a market in Kabul’s Old City. It is feared Afghanistan could further plunge toward famine and economic collapse. Photo: AP
UN agency warns of ‘imminent’ famine in Afghanistan as winter approaches
- Natalia Kanem, director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said the situation in the country was dire
- Harsh winters, disrupting the ability to transport supplies, plus the coronavirus pandemic will aggravate an already complicated situation, Kanem said
