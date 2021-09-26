Russian Communist Party supporters attend a protest against results of the Russian Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Russian Communist Party supporters attend a protest against results of the Russian Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia
Hundreds gather in Moscow to protest against alleged online election tampering

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin praised last week‘s parliamentary elections as ‘free and fair’
  • The unauthorised rally in Moscow was called by the Communist Party. Among the parliamentarians’ demands were a recount of votes cast online

DPA
DPA

Updated: 3:36am, 26 Sep, 2021

