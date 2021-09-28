An Afghan man has his beard shaved in a barber shop in Kabul in November 2001. Shaved or cleanly trimmed beards became popular after the Taliban was ousted 20 years ago. Photo: Reuters An Afghan man has his beard shaved in a barber shop in Kabul in November 2001. Shaved or cleanly trimmed beards became popular after the Taliban was ousted 20 years ago. Photo: Reuters
An Afghan man has his beard shaved in a barber shop in Kabul in November 2001. Shaved or cleanly trimmed beards became popular after the Taliban was ousted 20 years ago. Photo: Reuters
Taliban bans shaving of beards in Afghan province

  • The order was issued to barbers by the provincial Taliban government’s vice and virtue department
  • The note said anyone violating the rule would be punished, and ‘no one has a right to complain’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:45am, 28 Sep, 2021

