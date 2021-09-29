Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: AP
Russian investigators target jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in new ‘extremism’ investigation
- Investigators accused Navalny and his allies of setting up a number of social media accounts ‘in order to promote criminal activity’
- Investigators also said calls for ‘extremist and terrorist activities’ were common at regular street protests organised by Navalny and his allies
Topic | Russia
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: AP