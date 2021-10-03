A voter checks his ballot at a polling station during a municipal election in Tbilisi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters A voter checks his ballot at a polling station during a municipal election in Tbilisi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Georgia
Georgia holds vote after former president Mikheil Saakashvili’s arrest

  • The detention on Friday of Georgia’s foremost opposition figure upon his return from exile raised the stakes in the polls
  • Saakashvili’s jailing will almost certainly spark upheaval in the small ex-Soviet nation which has been plagued for years by political instability

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:31am, 3 Oct, 2021

