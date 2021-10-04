Eidgah Mosque, the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Several dead in Kabul after explosion near funeral of Taliban official’s mother
- Initial reports indicate the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb. Three suspects have been arrested, a Taliban official spokesman said
- The bomb targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
