(From left) Russian actress Yulia Peresild, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and film director Klim Shipenko join hands during a news conference in Kazakhstan on Monday before their expedition to the International Space Station. Photo: Roscosmos via AFP
Russia film crew set to blast-off to make first movie in space
- Actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will head for the International Space Station in a Soyuz spacecraft with veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov
- Russia’s space chief hailed the feature film project as a chance to raise the prestige of the country’s space programme
Topic | Space
