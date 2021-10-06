People take part in a protest in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Dusseldorf, Germany, in April. Photo: DPA
West pushes Russia for answers on Alexei Navalny poisoning
- Moscow now has 10 days to respond to the questions posed by the EU and countries including the US and Canada at the global chemical weapons watchdog
- If Russia’s answers are deemed unsatisfactory the countries have the right to ask for further clarifications, and then for a group of experts to investigate
