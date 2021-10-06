A health worker pushes a woman on a wheelchair at a hospital for Covid-19 patients in Kommunarka outside Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Russia coronavirus deaths jump to record amid Delta variant surge
- The world’s fifth worst-hit country recorded 929 Covid-19 deaths for the first time
- Russia has struggled with low vaccination take-up as polls show that more than half of residents do not plan to get a shot
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker pushes a woman on a wheelchair at a hospital for Covid-19 patients in Kommunarka outside Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: AFP