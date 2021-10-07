Attendees’ shadows are cast on a wall decorated with the Nato logo before the start of a summit in France in April 2009. Photo: AFP
Nato bars eight Russian diplomats over spying accusations
- The ‘undeclared intelligence officers’ were stripped of their accreditation, and the number of positions in the Russian mission was cut from 20 to 10
- The mission has been downsized once before, when seven members were ejected in the wake of the 2018 Novichok poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal
Topic | Espionage
