A Taliban soldier is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
UN creates Afghanistan investigator post, over objections from China, Russia and Pakistan

  • The special rapporteur will be responsible for monitoring the human rights situation in the country following the Taliban takeover
  • The EU’s ambassador to the United Nations hailed the move as an ‘essential step’, and expressed particular concern over the militant group’s treatment of women

Topic |   Afghanistan after the US withdrawal
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:25am, 8 Oct, 2021

