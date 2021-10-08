A Taliban soldier is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
UN creates Afghanistan investigator post, over objections from China, Russia and Pakistan
- The special rapporteur will be responsible for monitoring the human rights situation in the country following the Taliban takeover
- The EU’s ambassador to the United Nations hailed the move as an ‘essential step’, and expressed particular concern over the militant group’s treatment of women
