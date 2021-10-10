Rescuers work on the ruins of a collapsed building in Batumi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: ajaratv.ge via AP
Nine confirmed dead, one man rescued a day after building collapses in Georgia
- Nine people were killed when a section of the five-storey block of flats collapsed on Friday in the country’s second-largest city
- The owner of a flat and two workers have been detained on suspicion that work in the flat damaged a building wall and caused the collapse
Topic | Georgia
Rescuers work on the ruins of a collapsed building in Batumi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: ajaratv.ge via AP