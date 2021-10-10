Members of the Russian Investigative Committee look into a criminal case of deaths from alcohol poisoning in Orenburg Region, Russia on Saturday. Photo: Investigative Committee of Russia / Handout via Reuters
Alcohol poisoning case leaves 29 people dead in Russia
- The Interior Ministry said it had seized liquids containing alcohol and found many of them contained methanol, which is toxic
- Earlier on Saturday, the regional health ministry said it had recorded 54 cases of alcohol poisoning this week, about half of which were fatal
