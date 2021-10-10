A flag of Islamic State, which is increasingly active in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Taliban won’t work with US to contain Islamic State: spokesman
- Islamic State has carried out relentless assaults on Afghanistan’s minority Shiite Muslims since emerging in the country’s east in 2014
- It is also seen as the terror group that poses the greatest threat to the United States for its potential to stage attacks on American targets
Topic | Afghanistan
