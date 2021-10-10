Emergency specialists work at the crash site of the L-410 plane near the town of Menzelinsk, Tatarstan. Photo: Russia’s emergencies ministry via Reuters Emergency specialists work at the crash site of the L-410 plane near the town of Menzelinsk, Tatarstan. Photo: Russia’s emergencies ministry via Reuters
Russian plane crash in Tatarstan region kills 16 parachutists

  • The L-410 aircraft, owned by an aeroclub in the town of Menzelinsk, was carrying 22 people
  • The local health ministry said six survivors are in hospital

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:35pm, 10 Oct, 2021

