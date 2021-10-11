Taliban delegates meet Qatar delegates in Doha, Qatar on Saturday. Photo: Social media handout / via Reuters
US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Taliban claims
- The Taliban said talks with Washington held in Qatar on humanitarian aid ‘went well’ after agreeing not to link such help to formal recognition of the Taliban
- The Taliban ruled out cooperation with Washington on containing the increasingly active Islamic State in Afghanistan
Afghanistan
