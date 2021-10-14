Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters
Vladimir Putin breaks Nobel Peace Prize silence to threaten Russian laureate Dmitry Muratov
- The president urged the journalist to be careful about using the award ‘like a shield’ to violate Russian laws
- Muratov said he would not renounce the prize regardless of the Kremlin leader‘s remarks
Topic | Nobel Prize
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters