The US destroyer USS Chafee is seen form Russian navy’s Admiral Tributs destroyer near Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan on Friday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Russia says it chased off US warship amid naval drills with China
- The US military has denied this, calling the statement false and saying the interaction was ‘safe and professional’
- The incident follows other dangerously close encounters between Russian and Western vessels
Topic | Defence
The US destroyer USS Chafee is seen form Russian navy’s Admiral Tributs destroyer near Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan on Friday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP