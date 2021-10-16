The US destroyer USS Chafee is seen form Russian navy’s Admiral Tributs destroyer near Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan on Friday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP The US destroyer USS Chafee is seen form Russian navy’s Admiral Tributs destroyer near Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan on Friday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Russia says it chased off US warship amid naval drills with China

  • The US military has denied this, calling the statement false and saying the interaction was ‘safe and professional’
  • The incident follows other dangerously close encounters between Russian and Western vessels

Updated: 6:36am, 16 Oct, 2021

