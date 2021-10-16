Ten members of an Afghan family were killed in a botched drone strike in Kabul in August. File photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS Ten members of an Afghan family were killed in a botched drone strike in Kabul in August. File photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
US offers to pay relatives of Afghans killed in botched drone strike

  • Ten members of an Afghan family were killed in the attack in August
  • The Pentagon said it is also working with the State Department to help surviving relatives relocate to the US

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:38am, 16 Oct, 2021

