Ten members of an Afghan family were killed in a botched drone strike in Kabul in August. File photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
US offers to pay relatives of Afghans killed in botched drone strike
- Ten members of an Afghan family were killed in the attack in August
- The Pentagon said it is also working with the State Department to help surviving relatives relocate to the US
Topic | Afghanistan
