Bottles of bootleg alcohol that were uncovered at a warehouse in Russia’s southern Urals city of Orsk on October 8. Photo: Handout / Investigative Committee of Russia / AFP
Russian police arrest two people after 18 die from drinking bootleg alcohol
- Russian authorities said they had arrested two people as part of an investigation into the deaths, in the second such incident in recent weeks
- At the beginning of October, at least 36 people in the region of Orenburg died after drinking bootleg alcohol containing highly toxic methanol
