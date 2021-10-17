Girls attend lessons at their orphanage in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 10. Photo: Reuters
United Nations: Taliban to announce plans for girls’ education ‘soon’
- A Unicef spokesman said the de facto minister of education would soon announce a framework that would allow all girls to go to secondary school
- The Islamist group has faced international fury after effectively excluding women and girls from schools and work across Afghanistan
Topic | Afghanistan
