A security guard patrols outside a building that houses the Nato information office in Moscow on Monday. Photo: AFP
Russia shuts mission to Nato in spy row retaliation
- The move comes after the Western military alliance expelled eight ‘undeclared Russian intelligence officers’ earlier this month
- Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at Nato’s military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation
Topic | Espionage
A security guard patrols outside a building that houses the Nato information office in Moscow on Monday. Photo: AFP