A security guard patrols outside a building that houses the Nato information office in Moscow on Monday. Photo: AFP A security guard patrols outside a building that houses the Nato information office in Moscow on Monday. Photo: AFP
Espionage
Russia shuts mission to Nato in spy row retaliation

  • The move comes after the Western military alliance expelled eight ‘undeclared Russian intelligence officers’ earlier this month
  • Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at Nato’s military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation

Reuters
Updated: 2:35am, 19 Oct, 2021

