The FBI a mansion linked to Putin ally Oleg Deripaska in the Embassy Row neighbourhood of Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
FBI raids Washington mansion linked to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska
- The oligarch has ties to Vladimir Putin and to Trump ally Paul Manafort, and has been under US sanctions since 2018
- A New York house belonging to the metals magnate’s relatives was also being searched
