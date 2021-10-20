Russian actress Yulia Peresild rests after returning to Earth in the Soyuz MS-18 space capsule on Sunday. Photo: Roscosmos via Reuters Russian actress Yulia Peresild rests after returning to Earth in the Soyuz MS-18 space capsule on Sunday. Photo: Roscosmos via Reuters
Space
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Floating props and Velcro: Russian film crew says shooting in space a ‘huge challenge’

  • Actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko are back on Earth after 12 days on the International Space Station making the first movie in orbit
  • If the project stays on track, they will beat a Hollywood project announced last year by star Tom Cruise together with Nasa and Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:48am, 20 Oct, 2021

