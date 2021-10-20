Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands inside a glass cell during a court hearing at the Babushkinsky district court in Moscow in February. He has been awarded the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for human rights. Photo: AFP Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands inside a glass cell during a court hearing at the Babushkinsky district court in Moscow in February. He has been awarded the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for human rights. Photo: AFP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny wins EU’s Sakharov Prize

  • The jailed Kremlin critic was awarded the EU’s top human rights prize for fighting ‘tirelessly against the corruption of Vladimir Putin’s regime’
  • Navalny, 45, who was poisoned in August 2020, is serving a prison sentence but Russia has denied he was jailed for his political activities

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:00pm, 20 Oct, 2021

