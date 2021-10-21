Members of the Taliban delegation, including deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi (2L), attend an international conference on Afghanistan in Moscow on October 20. Photo: AFP
Russia hosts talks on Afghanistan, urges Taliban to open up, respect human rights
- The Moscow conference included China, Pakistan, Iran, India and former Soviet Central Asian states, but the US stayed away
- Russia called for international aid for Kabul, but said human rights and inclusivity expectations of the international community had to be met
