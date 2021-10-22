Russian soldiers take part in joint military drills involving Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in the Khatlon region of Tajikistan in August. Photo: Reuters Russian soldiers take part in joint military drills involving Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in the Khatlon region of Tajikistan in August. Photo: Reuters
Nato agrees on master plan to deter growing Russian threat

  • The confidential strategy aims to defend against attacks that could include nuclear weapons, hacking of computer networks and assaults from space
  • The move reaffirms the alliance’s core goal of deterring Moscow, despite a growing focus on China

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:27am, 22 Oct, 2021

