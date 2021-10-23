Medical workers in protective suits move a coffin with the body of a Covid-19 victim at a hospital’s morgue in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, earlier this week. Photo: AP
Russia reports record daily Covid-19 deaths as cases soar
- Saturday’s 37,678 new cases – also a record – add to an official tally of some 8.2 million. At least 229,528 Russians have died from coronavirus so far
- Despite multiple pleas from Vladimir Putin and the availability of the home-grown Sputnik V vaccine, only 36 per cent of Russians are fully vaccinated
