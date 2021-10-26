Afghan mother Fahima with her children Faristeh (right) and Shokriya (centre) at a displaced people’s camp in Qala-i-Naw, Badghis .Photo: AFP Afghan mother Fahima with her children Faristeh (right) and Shokriya (centre) at a displaced people’s camp in Qala-i-Naw, Badghis .Photo: AFP
Afghan mother Fahima with her children Faristeh (right) and Shokriya (centre) at a displaced people’s camp in Qala-i-Naw, Badghis .Photo: AFP
‘We had nothing to eat or drink’: starving Afghans sell girls as young as three into marriage

  • Village leaders say the numbers of young girls getting betrothed started to rise during a 2018 famine and surged this year when the rains failed once more
  • ‘I feel bad giving away my daughters for money,’ says a mother whose six-year-old child commanded a bride price of US$3,350

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:21pm, 26 Oct, 2021

