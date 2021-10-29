Women carry food rations as they leave a World Food Programme distribution point in Herat, Afghanistan. Photo: WFP via dpa Women carry food rations as they leave a World Food Programme distribution point in Herat, Afghanistan. Photo: WFP via dpa
Taliban presses for release of Afghan billions stuck abroad amid mass hunger

  • A top banker called on the West to release their share of the reserves to avoid an economic collapse that could trigger mass migration towards Europe
  • Afghanistan parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with several central banks, but that money has been frozen since the Taliban seized power in August

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:56pm, 29 Oct, 2021

