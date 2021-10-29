The Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. Photo: AFP
Russia jails Instagram model, boyfriend for 10 months over Red Square ‘obscene’ picture
- Ruslani Murodzhonzoda and Anastasia Chistova were found guilty of hurting religious feelings after he shared an image on Instagram imitating oral sex near Red Square
- It was the latest crackdown on a minor transgression in Russia, where Putin has pushed an increasingly conservative agenda
