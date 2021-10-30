A farmer looks at cannabis plants in a plantation in the Panjwai district of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan’s cannabis growers prosper, despite Taliban vow to crack down on drugs
- The Taliban said it will stamp out the profitable hashish and poppy industry that largely fuelled its takeover, and will stop farmers from growing crops
- But for a farmer outside Kandahar, nothing has changed under the Taliban, except for no longer having to pay double taxation to local officials
Topic | Afghanistan
A farmer looks at cannabis plants in a plantation in the Panjwai district of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Photo: AFP