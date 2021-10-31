Haibatullah Akhundzada has made his first-ever public appearance, Taliban officials announced on October 31, addressing a meeting of supporters in the southern city Kandahar. Photo: AFP Haibatullah Akhundzada has made his first-ever public appearance, Taliban officials announced on October 31, addressing a meeting of supporters in the southern city Kandahar. Photo: AFP
Taliban’s reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada makes first public appearance

  • The spiritual chief has not been seen in public since taking control of the Taliban in 2016, even after it seized power in Afghanistan in August
  • He visited a madrasa to address supporters under tight security, the Taliban said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:02pm, 31 Oct, 2021

