Haibatullah Akhundzada has made his first-ever public appearance, Taliban officials announced on October 31, addressing a meeting of supporters in the southern city Kandahar. Photo: AFP
Taliban’s reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada makes first public appearance
- The spiritual chief has not been seen in public since taking control of the Taliban in 2016, even after it seized power in Afghanistan in August
- He visited a madrasa to address supporters under tight security, the Taliban said
Topic | Afghanistan
