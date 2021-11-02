Russian National Guard soldiers stand in Red Square during a patrol of the area at sunset on Monday. Photo: AP
Vladimir Putin asks army for help as coronavirus cases spiral in Russia
- Troops may be needed to build field hospitals, the president says, as infections top 40,000 a day
- Russia has reported more than 8.5 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and deaths hit records on 21 days last month
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
