Sohail Ahmadi is seen at around the age of two months in a picture taken in Kabul in August. Photo: Ahmadi family via Reuters Sohail Ahmadi is seen at around the age of two months in a picture taken in Kabul in August. Photo: Ahmadi family via Reuters
Baby handed to US soldiers in chaos of Afghanistan airlift still missing

  • Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya had been afraid two-month-old Sohail would get crushed in the chaotic crowd outside the gates of Kabul airport
  • They thought they would soon be reunited with their child, but they lost him after the Taliban began pushing back hundreds of hopeful evacuees

Reuters
Updated: 5:06am, 6 Nov, 2021

