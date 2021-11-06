Sohail Ahmadi is seen at around the age of two months in a picture taken in Kabul in August. Photo: Ahmadi family via Reuters
Baby handed to US soldiers in chaos of Afghanistan airlift still missing
- Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya had been afraid two-month-old Sohail would get crushed in the chaotic crowd outside the gates of Kabul airport
- They thought they would soon be reunited with their child, but they lost him after the Taliban began pushing back hundreds of hopeful evacuees
Sohail Ahmadi is seen at around the age of two months in a picture taken in Kabul in August. Photo: Ahmadi family via Reuters