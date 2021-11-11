Norwegian Refugee Council’s director general Jan Egeland visits Afghan refugees in Bardsir settlement, in Iran's southern province of Kerman. Photo: AFP
Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees fleeing to Iran a day, aid group says
- Norwegian Refugee Council warns that Europe could be affected if influx into Iran continues
- Aid group says as many as 300,000 Afghans have crossed the border since the Taliban’s victory
Norwegian Refugee Council’s director general Jan Egeland visits Afghan refugees in Bardsir settlement, in Iran's southern province of Kerman. Photo: AFP