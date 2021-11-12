Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service line up at the border with Belarus in Volyn region, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Interior Ministry of Ukraine press service via Reuters Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service line up at the border with Belarus in Volyn region, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Interior Ministry of Ukraine press service via Reuters
Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service line up at the border with Belarus in Volyn region, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Interior Ministry of Ukraine press service via Reuters
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

US warns Europe that Russia may plan to invade Ukraine

  • American officials have briefed their EU counterparts on their concerns over a possible military operation, amid tensions over migrants and energy supplies
  • Putin has declined to help defuse﻿ the migrant crisis between Belarus and Poland, which some say was orchestrated by Moscow to destabilise the region

Topic |   Ukraine
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:28am, 12 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service line up at the border with Belarus in Volyn region, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Interior Ministry of Ukraine press service via Reuters Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service line up at the border with Belarus in Volyn region, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Interior Ministry of Ukraine press service via Reuters
Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service line up at the border with Belarus in Volyn region, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Interior Ministry of Ukraine press service via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE